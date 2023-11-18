Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Detroit 0-3, Ohio 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Detroit Titans are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Ohio Bobcats at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, the Titans were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 70-69 to the Rebels.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Marcus Tankersley, who scored 19 points along with 5 assists and 4 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Edoardo Del Cadia, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ohio last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Vikings 82-78.

The Titans' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-3. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Bobcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

In addition to losing their last games, Detroit and Ohio failed to cover the spread. Going forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17.5 points. Detroit might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Ohio.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Detroit have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 28.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Ohio is a big 17.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

Series History

Ohio has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Detroit.