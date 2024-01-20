Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 8-9, Ohio 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Ohio Bobcats and the Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Convocation Center. Ohio will be strutting in after a win while Eastern Michigan will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Tuesday, the Bobcats earned a 73-61 win over the Chippewas.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took a 76-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals. Eastern Michigan didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bobcats' victory bumped their record up to 8-9. As for the Eagles, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Ohio came up short against Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 90-79. Will Ohio have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Ohio is a big 12.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.