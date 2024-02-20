Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Kent State 13-12, Ohio 13-12

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

After three games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. They and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Ohio and the Rockets didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Friday. The Bobcats fell just short of the Rockets by a score of 85-83. Ohio has not had much luck with the Rockets recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Kent State proved on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Huskies 85-47 at home.

The Bobcats' defeat dropped their record down to 13-12. As for the Golden Flashes, they now have a winning record of 13-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Kent State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Ohio was able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden Flashes in their previous matchup back in January, winning 71-64. Does Ohio have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Golden Flashes turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.