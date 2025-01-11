Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: N. Illinois 4-10, Ohio 8-6

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ohio. They and the N. Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid American battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. The timing is sure in the Bobcats' favor as the squad sits on 13 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Huskies have been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road.

Ohio will roll into the matchup after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 57 points on Saturday, then bounced right back against Buffalo on Tuesday. Ohio came out on top against Buffalo by a score of 88-79.

Ohio relied on the efforts of AJ Clayton, who went 10 for 18 en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks, and Aidan Hadaway, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois ended up a good deal behind Kent State on Tuesday and lost 68-50.

Ohio has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-6 record this season. As for N. Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Ohio has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for N. Illinois, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their field goals this season. Given Ohio's sizable advantage in that area, N. Illinois will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ohio took their win against N. Illinois when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 80-59. Does Ohio have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Illinois turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Ohio is a big 20-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Ohio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.