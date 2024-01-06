Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for N. Illinois after losing three in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but N. Illinois leads 35-32 over Ohio. N. Illinois took a big hit to their ego last Tuesday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

N. Illinois came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: N. Illinois 6-7, Ohio 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Illinois and Ohio are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% worse than the opposition, a fact N. Illinois found out the hard way on Tuesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 73-51 to the Zips. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points N. Illinois has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ohio last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 86-77 loss to the Rockets. Ohio has struggled against Toledo recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Huskies have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-7 record this season. As for the Bobcats, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Illinois hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Ohio is a solid 7-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio and N. Illinois both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.