Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: N. Illinois 4-10, Ohio 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the N. Illinois Huskies and the Ohio Bobcats are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. The Huskies are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

N. Illinois is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 68-50 to Kent State.

Meanwhile, Ohio had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 24.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Tuesday. They walked away with an 88-79 victory over the Bulls. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bobcats considering their 57-point performance the game before.

Ohio's success was spearheaded by the efforts of AJ Clayton, who went 10 for 18 en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks, and Aidan Hadaway, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds.

N. Illinois' defeat dropped their record down to 4-10. As for Ohio, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-6 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: N. Illinois has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Illinois might still be hurting after the devastating 80-59 loss they got from Ohio in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Can N. Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.