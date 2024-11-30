Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Ohio looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Robert Morris 42-30.

If Ohio keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-5 in no time. On the other hand, Robert Morris will have to make due with a 6-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Robert Morris 6-2, Ohio 2-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After five games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. They will welcome the Robert Morris Colonials at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. The Bobcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Ohio would be headed in after a win, but Texas State made sure that didn't happen. Ohio took a 74-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas State on Sunday. The matchup marked Ohio's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite their defeat, Ohio saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. AJ Clayton, who posted 18 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Aidan Hadaway, who scored 13 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris came tearing into Wednesday's game with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Golden Griffins by a score of 72-64.

Ohio has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season. As for Robert Morris, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-2.

Looking forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. Currently 5-2 against the spread, Robert Morris has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Ohio is only 1-6 ATS.

Ohio beat Robert Morris 85-71 in their previous matchup back in November of 2021. Does Ohio have another victory up their sleeve, or will Robert Morris turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Ohio is a big 10.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.