Who's Playing
Western Michigan Broncos @ Ohio Bobcats
Current Records: Western Michigan 12-19, Ohio 19-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Western Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Ohio Bobcats are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in a Mid American postseason contest. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Even though Western Michigan has not done well against Akron recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Broncos walked away with a 90-84 victory over the Zips. The win was all the more spectacular given Western Michigan was down 17 points with 2:13 left in the first half.
Western Michigan can attribute much of their success to B. Artis White, who scored 23 points along with two steals. Javonte Brown was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.
Meanwhile, Ohio waltzed into their match on Friday with five straight wins but they left with six. They came out on top against the RedHawks by a score of 72-59. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:20 mark of the first half, when Ohio was facing a 27-14 deficit.
Ohio's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Aidan Hadaway, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. Hadaway didn't help Ohio's cause all that much against Buffalo on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Shereef Mitchell, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds.
The Broncos' win bumped their record up to 12-19. As for the Bobcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a massive bump to their 19-12 record this season.
Western Michigan skirted past Ohio 81-79 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Michigan since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Ohio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Western Michigan 81 vs. Ohio 79
- Jan 24, 2023 - Ohio 88 vs. Western Michigan 76
- Feb 05, 2022 - Ohio 77 vs. Western Michigan 64
- Jan 01, 2022 - Ohio 59 vs. Western Michigan 47
- Jan 26, 2021 - Ohio 81 vs. Western Michigan 58
- Feb 11, 2020 - Ohio 73 vs. Western Michigan 61
- Jan 04, 2020 - Western Michigan 77 vs. Ohio 65
- Jan 22, 2019 - Ohio 81 vs. Western Michigan 76
- Feb 10, 2018 - Western Michigan 69 vs. Ohio 60
- Jan 31, 2017 - Western Michigan 90 vs. Ohio 85