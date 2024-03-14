Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Western Michigan 12-19, Ohio 19-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Ohio Bobcats are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in a Mid American postseason contest. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Western Michigan has not done well against Akron recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Broncos walked away with a 90-84 victory over the Zips. The win was all the more spectacular given Western Michigan was down 17 points with 2:13 left in the first half.

Western Michigan can attribute much of their success to B. Artis White, who scored 23 points along with two steals. Javonte Brown was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, Ohio waltzed into their match on Friday with five straight wins but they left with six. They came out on top against the RedHawks by a score of 72-59. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:20 mark of the first half, when Ohio was facing a 27-14 deficit.

Ohio's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Aidan Hadaway, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. Hadaway didn't help Ohio's cause all that much against Buffalo on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Shereef Mitchell, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds.

The Broncos' win bumped their record up to 12-19. As for the Bobcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a massive bump to their 19-12 record this season.

Western Michigan skirted past Ohio 81-79 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Michigan since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Ohio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.