Auburn Tigers @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Auburn 8-1, Ohio State 6-3

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Auburn Tigers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. The Buckeyes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.2 points per game this season.

Ohio State took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Rutgers by a score of 80-66.

Ohio State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Devin Royal, who went 9 for 12 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds, and Bruce Thornton, who went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points. Thornton had some trouble finding his footing against Maryland on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Meechie Johnson Jr., on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Auburn was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 98-54 victory over Richmond. The Tigers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 23 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Auburn to victory, but perhaps none more so than Miles Kelly, who posted 15 points in addition to five rebounds and three steals. Chad Baker-Mazara was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Auburn was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Richmond only posted eight.

Ohio State's win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for Auburn, they pushed their record up to 8-1 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Ohio State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.