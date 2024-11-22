Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Campbell 3-2, Ohio State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.49

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ohio State. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 6:00 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

Ohio State took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They took their contest with ease, bagging an 80-30 win over Evansville. The game marked the Buckeyes' most dominant victory of the season so far.

Ohio State can attribute much of their success to Devin Royal, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Royal's performance made up for a slower matchup against Texas A&M on Friday.

Meanwhile, Campbell got the win against Navy on Sunday by a conclusive 86-66. With that win, the Fighting Camels brought their scoring average up to 77 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Jasin Sinani, who went 6 for 11 en route to 24 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Terren Frank, who went 8 for 13 en route to 17 points plus two steals.

Ohio State's victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Campbell, their win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Campbell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Ohio State is a big 25.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.