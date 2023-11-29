Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Central Michigan 2-4, Ohio State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Ohio State will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 7:00 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Ohio State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Ohio State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Broncos on the road to the tune of 86-56. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, as Ohio State did.

Ohio State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Bruce Thornton, who scored 13 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamison Battle, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Chippewas came up short against the Hatters last Tuesday and fell 71-61.

Their wins bumped the Buckeyes to 5-1 and the Broncos to 6-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Central Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Ohio State is a big 23.5-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

