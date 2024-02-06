Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Indiana 13-9, Ohio State 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Indiana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Value City Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Indiana was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Indiana found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 85-71 to the Nittany Lions. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Indiana in their matchups with the Nittany Lions: they've now lost three in a row.

Kel'el Ware put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Galloway was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Ohio State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Hawkeyes by a score of 79-77.

Ohio State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Felix Okpara, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Okpara didn't help Ohio State's cause all that much against the Fighting Illini on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Bruce Thornton, who scored 14 points.

The Hoosiers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-9 record this season. As for the Buckeyes, their loss was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 13-9.

Indiana beat the Buckeyes 71-65 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Ohio State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Ohio State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.