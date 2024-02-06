Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Indiana 13-9, Ohio State 13-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Indiana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Value City Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Indiana on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 85-71 to the Nittany Lions. Indiana has struggled against the Nittany Lions recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Kel'el Ware put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Galloway was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Ohio State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Hawkeyes by a score of 79-77.

The losing side was boosted by Felix Okpara, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. He didn't help Ohio State's cause all that much against the Fighting Illini on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Bruce Thornton, who scored 14 points.

The Hoosiers have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-9 record this season. As for the Buckeyes, they dropped their record down to 13-9 with that loss, which was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over the Buckeyes when the teams last played back in January, winning 71-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Ohio State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.