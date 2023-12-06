Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 4-3, Ohio State 7-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $1.98

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ohio State. They will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. Ohio State will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.3% better than the opposition, a fact Ohio State proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Golden Gophers by a score of 84-74.

Ohio State relied on the efforts of Jamison Battle, who scored 25 points along with 7 rebounds, and Bruce Thornton, who scored 26 points along with 5 assists and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Thundering Herd on Saturday, taking the game 79-74. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Miami (Ohio).

Their wins bumped the Buckeyes to 7-1 and the Golden Gophers to 5-3.

As mentioned, Ohio State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 23 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Ohio State is playing at home, but their 1-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Ohio State is a big 23-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buckeyes, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Ohio State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.