Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Michigan State 11-2, Ohio State 9-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Value City Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Spartans come in on six and the Buckeyes on three.

On Monday, Michigan State strolled past Western Michigan with points to spare, taking the game 80-62.

Michigan State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Carson Cooper out in front who went 5 for 6 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. Cooper had some trouble finding his footing against FAU last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Jase Richardson, who had nine points in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, Ohio State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. Everything went their way against Indiana State on Sunday as Ohio State made off with a 103-83 win. The Buckeyes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 20 points or more this season.

Bruce Thornton had a dynamite game for Ohio State, going 11 for 16 en route to 33 points plus six rebounds. Thornton is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Ques Glover was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus five assists.

Michigan State pushed their record up to 11-2 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Ohio State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Michigan State couldn't quite finish off Ohio State in their previous matchup back in February and fell 60-57. Can Michigan State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Michigan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ohio State.