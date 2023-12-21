Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: New Orleans 5-6, Ohio State 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

New Orleans has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Value City Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.1% better than the opposition, a fact New Orleans proved on Thursday. They claimed a resounding 91-51 victory over the Panthers at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory New Orleans has managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes beat the Bruins 67-60 on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ohio State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. Less helpful for Ohio State was Bruce Thornton's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Privateers pushed their record up to 5-6 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.8 points per game. As for the Buckeyes, their victory bumped their record up to 9-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as New Orleans and Ohio State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Orleans hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Ohio State is a big 23.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

