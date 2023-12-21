Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: New Orleans 5-6, Ohio State 9-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers will head out on the road to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Value City Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.1% better than the opposition, a fact New Orleans proved on Thursday. They put a hurting on the Panthers at home to the tune of 91-51. That looming 91-51 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for New Orleans yet this season.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes earned a 67-60 victory over the Bruins on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ohio State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 19 points along with six rebounds. Less helpful for Ohio State was Bruce Thornton's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Privateers' victory was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.8 points per game. As for the Buckeyes, their victory bumped their record up to 9-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Orleans have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.