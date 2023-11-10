Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Texas A&M 1-0, Ohio State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Peacock

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies will head out on the road to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Value City Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Texas A&M was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put a hurting on the Lions at home to the tune of 78-46. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as Texas A&M did.

Hayden Hefner and Wade Taylor IV were among the main playmakers for Texas A&M as the former earned 19 points and the latter earned 16 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, Ohio State took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 79-73 victory over the Golden Grizzlies.

Ohio State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Scotty Middleton led the charge by earning 13 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Zed Key, who earned 17 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Aggies' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Buckeyes, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.