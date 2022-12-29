Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Ohio State

Current Records: Alabama A&M 4-8; Ohio State 8-3

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play host again and welcome the Alabama A&M Bulldogs to Value City Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. OSU is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Buckeyes entered their matchup last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They were completely in charge, breezing past the Maine Black Bears 95-61 at home. OSU can attribute much of their success to forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 19 points and seven assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M came up short against the Vanderbilt Commodores last Thursday, falling 70-62. Guard Garrett Hicks had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes with and four turnovers.

OSU's win brought them up to 8-3 while Alabama A&M's loss pulled them down to 4-8. The Buckeyes are 4-3 after wins this season, and the Bulldogs are 1-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.