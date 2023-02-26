Who's Playing
Illinois @ Ohio State
Current Records: Illinois 19-9; Ohio State 11-17
What to Know
The Illinois Fighting Illini have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Illinois and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Sunday at Value City Arena. The Fighting Illini will be strutting in after a win while OSU will be stumbling in from a loss.
Illinois came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday, sneaking past 66-62. Illinois' guard Terrence Shannon Jr. did his thing and had 26 points.
OSU lost a heartbreaker to the Penn State Nittany Lions when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. The Buckeyes fell just short of Penn State by a score of 75-71. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but OSU had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Sean McNeil had a rough evening: he played for 28 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Illinois beat OSU 69-60 in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will Illinois repeat their success, or does OSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Illinois.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Illinois 69 vs. Ohio State 60
- Feb 24, 2022 - Ohio State 86 vs. Illinois 83
- Mar 14, 2021 - Illinois 91 vs. Ohio State 88
- Mar 06, 2021 - Illinois 73 vs. Ohio State 68
- Jan 16, 2021 - Ohio State 87 vs. Illinois 81
- Mar 05, 2020 - Ohio State 71 vs. Illinois 63
- Feb 14, 2019 - Illinois 63 vs. Ohio State 56
- Dec 05, 2018 - Ohio State 77 vs. Illinois 67
- Feb 04, 2018 - Ohio State 75 vs. Illinois 67
- Jan 01, 2017 - Illinois 75 vs. Ohio State 70
- Jan 28, 2016 - Ohio State 68 vs. Illinois 63
- Jan 03, 2016 - Ohio State 75 vs. Illinois 73