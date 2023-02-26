Who's Playing

Illinois @ Ohio State

Current Records: Illinois 19-9; Ohio State 11-17

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Illinois and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Sunday at Value City Arena. The Fighting Illini will be strutting in after a win while OSU will be stumbling in from a loss.

Illinois came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday, sneaking past 66-62. Illinois' guard Terrence Shannon Jr. did his thing and had 26 points.

OSU lost a heartbreaker to the Penn State Nittany Lions when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. The Buckeyes fell just short of Penn State by a score of 75-71. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but OSU had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Sean McNeil had a rough evening: he played for 28 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Illinois beat OSU 69-60 in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will Illinois repeat their success, or does OSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Illinois.