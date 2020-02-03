How to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Ohio State
Current Records: Indiana 15-6; Ohio State 13-7
What to Know
The Indiana Hoosiers' road trip will continue as they head to Value City Arena at noon ET today to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes. OSU will be strutting in after a victory while IU will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Wednesday, the Hoosiers lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road by a decisive 64-49 margin. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 14 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, OSU had enough points to win and then some against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, taking their game 71-59. OSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard D.J. Carton (17), forward Justin Ahrens (12), forward Andre Wesson (11), and forward Kaleb Wesson (11).
Indiana isn't expected to pull this one out (the Buckeyes are favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on IU against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.
IU is now 15-6 while OSU sits at 13-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hoosiers enter the matchup with 4.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. OSU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with four on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Ohio State have won four out of their last seven games against Indiana.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Indiana 66 vs. Ohio State 54
- Mar 14, 2019 - Ohio State 79 vs. Indiana 75
- Feb 10, 2019 - Ohio State 55 vs. Indiana 52
- Feb 23, 2018 - Ohio State 80 vs. Indiana 78
- Jan 30, 2018 - Ohio State 71 vs. Indiana 56
- Mar 04, 2017 - Indiana 96 vs. Ohio State 92
- Jan 10, 2016 - Indiana 85 vs. Ohio State 60
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Shakeup after upsets
Villanova, Seton Hall and Butler all lost at home as favorites on Saturday
-
Houston player ejected for biting
Jarreau was thrown out the game after replays showed he may have bit a Bearcat
-
College hoops winners and losers
Saturday was a big day for upsets and underdogs in college basketball
-
Leonard sees SDSU stay undefeated
Leonard saw the best San Diego State basketball team since his time with the Aztecs on Saturday
-
Duke flexes muscle in win over Syracuse
One day into February, it's looking more and more like Duke is going to have the Freshman of...
-
Auburn continues recent mastery of UK
The No. 17 Tigers defeated the No. 13 Wildcats for the second consecutive time Saturday
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home