How to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Ohio State

Current Records: Indiana 15-6; Ohio State 13-7

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers' road trip will continue as they head to Value City Arena at noon ET today to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes. OSU will be strutting in after a victory while IU will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Wednesday, the Hoosiers lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road by a decisive 64-49 margin. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, OSU had enough points to win and then some against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, taking their game 71-59. OSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard D.J. Carton (17), forward Justin Ahrens (12), forward Andre Wesson (11), and forward Kaleb Wesson (11).

Indiana isn't expected to pull this one out (the Buckeyes are favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on IU against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

IU is now 15-6 while OSU sits at 13-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hoosiers enter the matchup with 4.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. OSU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with four on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Ohio State have won four out of their last seven games against Indiana.