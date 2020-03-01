How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Michigan @ Ohio State

Current Records: Michigan 18-10; Ohio State 19-9

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the #19 Michigan Wolverines and the #23 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Value City Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Wolverines now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Michigan came up short against the Wisconsin Badgers this past Thursday, falling 81-74. Guard Zavier Simpson did his best for Michigan, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 43% of their total) and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, OSU made easy work of the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Thursday and carried off a 75-54 win. OSU can attribute much of their success to forward Kaleb Wesson, who posted a double-double on 18 boards and 16 points.

Michigan is now 18-10 while OSU sits at 19-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Michigan ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.20% on the season. But the Buckeyes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 13th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.90

Odds

The Buckeyes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

Ohio State have won four out of their last six games against Michigan.