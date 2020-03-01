How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan @ Ohio State
Current Records: Michigan 18-10; Ohio State 19-9
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the #19 Michigan Wolverines and the #23 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Value City Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Wolverines now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Michigan came up short against the Wisconsin Badgers this past Thursday, falling 81-74. Guard Zavier Simpson did his best for Michigan, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 43% of their total) and six assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, OSU made easy work of the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Thursday and carried off a 75-54 win. OSU can attribute much of their success to forward Kaleb Wesson, who posted a double-double on 18 boards and 16 points.
Michigan is now 18-10 while OSU sits at 19-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Michigan ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.20% on the season. But the Buckeyes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 13th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.90
Odds
The Buckeyes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 137
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Ohio State have won four out of their last six games against Michigan.
- Feb 04, 2020 - Ohio State 61 vs. Michigan 58
- Jan 29, 2019 - Michigan 65 vs. Ohio State 49
- Feb 18, 2018 - Michigan 74 vs. Ohio State 62
- Dec 04, 2017 - Ohio State 71 vs. Michigan 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - Ohio State 70 vs. Michigan 66
- Feb 16, 2016 - Ohio State 76 vs. Michigan 66
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky makes a move
John Calipari's Wildcats are rolling at 5-1 in their past six Quadrant 1 opportunities
-
Michigan vs. Ohio State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup 10,000...
-
Bubble Watch: IU, Cincinnati in action
It was a busy bubble Saturday and stands to be just as action-packed Sunday with tournaments...
-
Georgetown vs. Xavier odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Xavier vs. Georgetown matchup 10,000...
-
Cincinnati vs. Houston odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Houston matchup 10,000...
-
2020 Mountain West Tournament preview
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Mountain West Tournament action throughout...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish