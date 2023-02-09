Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Ohio State

Current Records: Northwestern 16-7; Ohio State 11-12

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats haven't won a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes since Dec. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Northwestern and OSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. The Wildcats should still be riding high after a victory, while OSU will be looking to get back in the win column.

Things were close when Northwestern and the Wisconsin Badgers clashed on Sunday, but Northwestern ultimately edged out the opposition 54-52.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes came up short against the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, falling 77-69. Guard Bruce Thornton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points.

Northwestern's win brought them up to 16-7 while OSU's defeat pulled them down to 11-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: Northwestern comes into the game boasting the 12th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.3. Less enviably, OSU is stumbling into the contest with the 45th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Northwestern.