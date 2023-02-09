Who's Playing
Northwestern @ Ohio State
Current Records: Northwestern 16-7; Ohio State 11-12
What to Know
The Northwestern Wildcats haven't won a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes since Dec. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Northwestern and OSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. The Wildcats should still be riding high after a victory, while OSU will be looking to get back in the win column.
Things were close when Northwestern and the Wisconsin Badgers clashed on Sunday, but Northwestern ultimately edged out the opposition 54-52.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes came up short against the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, falling 77-69. Guard Bruce Thornton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points.
Northwestern's win brought them up to 16-7 while OSU's defeat pulled them down to 11-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: Northwestern comes into the game boasting the 12th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.3. Less enviably, OSU is stumbling into the contest with the 45th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Series History
Ohio State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Northwestern.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Ohio State 73 vs. Northwestern 57
- Jan 09, 2022 - Ohio State 95 vs. Northwestern 87
- Jan 13, 2021 - Ohio State 81 vs. Northwestern 71
- Dec 26, 2020 - Northwestern 71 vs. Ohio State 70
- Jan 26, 2020 - Ohio State 71 vs. Northwestern 59
- Mar 06, 2019 - Northwestern 68 vs. Ohio State 50
- Feb 20, 2019 - Ohio State 63 vs. Northwestern 49
- Jan 17, 2018 - Ohio State 71 vs. Northwestern 65
- Jan 22, 2017 - Northwestern 74 vs. Ohio State 72
- Feb 09, 2016 - Ohio State 71 vs. Northwestern 63
- Jan 06, 2016 - Ohio State 65 vs. Northwestern 56