Who's Playing

Penn State @ Ohio State

Current Records: Penn State 16-11; Ohio State 11-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heading back home. OSU and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Value City Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buckeyes winning the first 61-56 at home and Penn State taking the second 71-68.

OSU was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 82-55 walloping at the Purdue Boilermakers' hands. The losing side was boosted by forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Penn State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, winning 76-69. Guard Jalen Pickett had 32 points and eight assists along with nine boards, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 42% of Penn State's points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Buckeyes are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take OSU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past eight consecutive games.

OSU is now 11-16 while Penn State sits at 16-11. A couple stats to keep an eye on: OSU is 38th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. Penn State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Ohio State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Penn State.