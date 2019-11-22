How to watch Ohio State vs. PFW: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 10 Ohio State (home) vs. PFW (away)

Current Records: Ohio State 4-0; PFW 2-4

What to Know

The #10 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the PFW Mastodons at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at home. OSU has bulldozed their previous three opponents, so PFW might have their hands full.

Everything came up roses for the Buckeyes against the Stetson Hatters on Monday as the team secured an 86-51 win. Ohio State's F Kyle Young was one of the most active players for the squad as he dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, PFW came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes, falling 75-68.

OSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 26-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

OSU was fully in charge when the two teams last met in last November, breezing past PFW 107-61. Will the Buckeyes repeat their success, or do the Mastodons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 26-point favorite against the Mastodons.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 25.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 141

Series History

Ohio State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.