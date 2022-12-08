Who's Playing
Rutgers @ No. 25 Ohio State
Current Records: Rutgers 6-2; Ohio State 6-2
What to Know
The #25 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
OSU took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 96-59 victory over the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash. Six players on OSU scored in the double digits: forward Brice Sensabaugh (15), guard Bruce Thornton (13), guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (12), forward Zed Key (11), guard Sean McNeil (10), and center Felix Okpara (10). Gayle Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Duke Blue Devils last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Roddy Gayle Jr.'s points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, RU had enough points to win and then some against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, taking their matchup 63-48. RU's guard Caleb McConnell filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.
OSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Buckeyes, who are 4-4 against the spread.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 6-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: OSU enters the contest with only 4.9 steals given up per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. But the Scarlet Knights rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.9 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a solid 6-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Ohio State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Rutgers.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Rutgers 66 vs. Ohio State 64
- Jan 09, 2021 - Ohio State 79 vs. Rutgers 68
- Dec 23, 2020 - Ohio State 80 vs. Rutgers 68
- Feb 12, 2020 - Ohio State 72 vs. Rutgers 66
- Feb 02, 2019 - Ohio State 76 vs. Rutgers 62
- Jan 09, 2019 - Rutgers 64 vs. Ohio State 61
- Feb 20, 2018 - Ohio State 79 vs. Rutgers 52
- Jan 14, 2018 - Ohio State 68 vs. Rutgers 46
- Mar 08, 2017 - Rutgers 66 vs. Ohio State 57
- Feb 08, 2017 - Ohio State 70 vs. Rutgers 64
- Feb 13, 2016 - Ohio State 79 vs. Rutgers 69
- Jan 13, 2016 - Ohio State 94 vs. Rutgers 68