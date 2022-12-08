Who's Playing

Rutgers @ No. 25 Ohio State

Current Records: Rutgers 6-2; Ohio State 6-2

What to Know

The #25 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

OSU took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 96-59 victory over the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash. Six players on OSU scored in the double digits: forward Brice Sensabaugh (15), guard Bruce Thornton (13), guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (12), forward Zed Key (11), guard Sean McNeil (10), and center Felix Okpara (10). Gayle Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Duke Blue Devils last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Roddy Gayle Jr.'s points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, RU had enough points to win and then some against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, taking their matchup 63-48. RU's guard Caleb McConnell filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

OSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Buckeyes, who are 4-4 against the spread.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 6-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: OSU enters the contest with only 4.9 steals given up per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. But the Scarlet Knights rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.9 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a solid 6-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Rutgers.