How to watch Ohio State vs. Southeast Missouri State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Southeast Missouri State @ No. 5 Ohio State
Current Records: Southeast Missouri State 3-7; Ohio State 9-1
What to Know
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks will take on the #5 Ohio State Buckeyes at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Value City Arena. Southeast Missouri State is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.
The Redhawks ended up a good deal behind the Youngstown State Penguins when they played on Sunday, losing 65-50.
Meanwhile, OSU received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 84-71 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. F Kaleb Wesson wasn't much of a difference maker for OSU and picked up four fouls and turned the ball over six times en route to a 4-for-13, 12-point finish.
Southeast Missouri State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 29-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Watch This Game Live
-
