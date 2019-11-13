How to watch Ohio State vs. Villanova: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Ohio State (home) vs. Villanova (away)

Current Records: Ohio State 2-0; Villanova 1-0

Last Season Records: Ohio State 19-14; Villanova 25-9

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will stay at home another game and welcome the Villanova Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Value City Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Ohio State entered their contest on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, they took down the UMass Lowell River Hawks 76-56. Five players on the Buckeyes scored in the double digits: F Kaleb Wesson (13), G D.J. Carton (13), G Luther Muhammad (11), F Kyle Young (10), and F Alonzo Gaffney (10). Carton didn't help his team much against the Cincinnati Bearcats, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Villanova took care of business in their home opener. They put a hurting on the Army West Point Black Knights to the tune of 97-54. F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and F Saddiq Bey were among the main playmakers for the Wildcats as the former dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds and the latter had 22 points along with five boards.

Their wins bumped Ohio State to 2-0 and Villanova to 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.12

Odds

The Buckeyes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.