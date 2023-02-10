Who's Playing

Akron @ Ohio

Current Records: Akron 17-7; Ohio 13-11

What to Know

The Akron Zips have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Zips and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Convocation Center. Ohio should still be riding high after a victory, while Akron will be looking to get back in the win column.

Akron entered their game against the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Akron fell to Toledo 84-74.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bobcats beat the Northern Illinois Huskies 82-76 on Tuesday.

The Zips didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Ohio in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with an 83-77 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Akron since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Akron have won ten out of their last 15 games against Ohio.