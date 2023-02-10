Who's Playing
Akron @ Ohio
Current Records: Akron 17-7; Ohio 13-11
What to Know
The Akron Zips have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Zips and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Convocation Center. Ohio should still be riding high after a victory, while Akron will be looking to get back in the win column.
Akron entered their game against the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Akron fell to Toledo 84-74.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bobcats beat the Northern Illinois Huskies 82-76 on Tuesday.
The Zips didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Ohio in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with an 83-77 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Akron since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Akron have won ten out of their last 15 games against Ohio.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Akron 83 vs. Ohio 77
- Feb 25, 2022 - Akron 91 vs. Ohio 83
- Jan 04, 2022 - Ohio 69 vs. Akron 63
- Feb 23, 2021 - Ohio 90 vs. Akron 73
- Dec 22, 2020 - Akron 90 vs. Ohio 70
- Mar 03, 2020 - Akron 74 vs. Ohio 67
- Jan 25, 2020 - Akron 88 vs. Ohio 86
- Mar 02, 2019 - Ohio 73 vs. Akron 49
- Feb 02, 2019 - Akron 65 vs. Ohio 53
- Feb 06, 2018 - Ohio 99 vs. Akron 75
- Jan 23, 2018 - Akron 71 vs. Ohio 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Ohio 85 vs. Akron 70
- Jan 17, 2017 - Akron 83 vs. Ohio 68
- Mar 01, 2016 - Akron 91 vs. Ohio 76
- Feb 02, 2016 - Akron 80 vs. Ohio 68