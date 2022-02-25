Who's Playing

Akron @ Ohio

Current Records: Akron 18-9; Ohio 23-5

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid-American clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Convocation Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bobcats made easy work of the Central Michigan Chippewas on Tuesday and carried off a 76-50 win. Ohio was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, Akron had enough points to win and then some against the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday, taking their matchup 82-68.

Ohio didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Akron in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 69-63 victory. Will Ohio repeat their success, or do the Zips have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Akron have won eight out of their last 13 games against Ohio.