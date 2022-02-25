Who's Playing
Akron @ Ohio
Current Records: Akron 18-9; Ohio 23-5
What to Know
The Ohio Bobcats and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid-American clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Convocation Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Bobcats made easy work of the Central Michigan Chippewas on Tuesday and carried off a 76-50 win. Ohio was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.
Meanwhile, Akron had enough points to win and then some against the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday, taking their matchup 82-68.
Ohio didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Akron in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 69-63 victory. Will Ohio repeat their success, or do the Zips have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Akron have won eight out of their last 13 games against Ohio.
- Jan 04, 2022 - Ohio 69 vs. Akron 63
- Feb 23, 2021 - Ohio 90 vs. Akron 73
- Dec 22, 2020 - Akron 90 vs. Ohio 70
- Mar 03, 2020 - Akron 74 vs. Ohio 67
- Jan 25, 2020 - Akron 88 vs. Ohio 86
- Mar 02, 2019 - Ohio 73 vs. Akron 49
- Feb 02, 2019 - Akron 65 vs. Ohio 53
- Feb 06, 2018 - Ohio 99 vs. Akron 75
- Jan 23, 2018 - Akron 71 vs. Ohio 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Ohio 85 vs. Akron 70
- Jan 17, 2017 - Akron 83 vs. Ohio 68
- Mar 01, 2016 - Akron 91 vs. Ohio 76
- Feb 02, 2016 - Akron 80 vs. Ohio 68