Who's Playing

Ball State @ Ohio

Current Records: Ball State 11-4; Ohio 8-7

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats are 9-2 against the Ball State Cardinals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Bobcats and Ball State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. Ohio won both of their matches against Ball State last season (87-63 and 77-67) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Ohio came up short against the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday, falling 88-79.

Meanwhile, the Akron Zips typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Ball State proved too difficult a challenge. The Cardinals were able to grind out a solid victory over the Zips, winning 70-63. Four players on Ball State scored in the double digits: center Payton Sparks (15), guard Jarron Coleman (15), guard Jaylin Sellers (13), and forward Basheer Jihad (11).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bobcats are expected to win a tight contest. They have been good against the spread at home while Ball State has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Ball State's win lifted them to 11-4 while Ohio's defeat dropped them down to 8-7. In their win, Ball State relied heavily on Payton Sparks, who had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds. Ohio will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio have won nine out of their last 11 games against Ball State.