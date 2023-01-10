Who's Playing
Ball State @ Ohio
Current Records: Ball State 11-4; Ohio 8-7
What to Know
The Ohio Bobcats are 9-2 against the Ball State Cardinals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Bobcats and Ball State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. Ohio won both of their matches against Ball State last season (87-63 and 77-67) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Ohio came up short against the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday, falling 88-79.
Meanwhile, the Akron Zips typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Ball State proved too difficult a challenge. The Cardinals were able to grind out a solid victory over the Zips, winning 70-63. Four players on Ball State scored in the double digits: center Payton Sparks (15), guard Jarron Coleman (15), guard Jaylin Sellers (13), and forward Basheer Jihad (11).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bobcats are expected to win a tight contest. They have been good against the spread at home while Ball State has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
Ball State's win lifted them to 11-4 while Ohio's defeat dropped them down to 8-7. In their win, Ball State relied heavily on Payton Sparks, who had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds. Ohio will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Ohio have won nine out of their last 11 games against Ball State.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Ohio 77 vs. Ball State 67
- Feb 01, 2022 - Ohio 87 vs. Ball State 63
- Jan 23, 2021 - Ohio 85 vs. Ball State 77
- Jan 02, 2021 - Ohio 78 vs. Ball State 68
- Feb 01, 2020 - Ball State 65 vs. Ohio 54
- Jan 26, 2019 - Ohio 78 vs. Ball State 74
- Jan 12, 2019 - Ohio 70 vs. Ball State 52
- Jan 09, 2018 - Ball State 75 vs. Ohio 68
- Feb 10, 2017 - Ohio 79 vs. Ball State 77
- Feb 09, 2016 - Ohio 72 vs. Ball State 69
- Jan 09, 2016 - Ohio 79 vs. Ball State 73