Who's Playing

Ball State @ Ohio

Current Records: Ball State 11-4; Ohio 8-7

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals are 2-9 against the Ohio Bobcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Cardinals and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. Ball State will be strutting in after a victory while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Akron Zips typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Ball State proved too difficult a challenge. Ball State was able to grind out a solid win over Akron, winning 70-63. Ball State got double-digit scores from four players: center Payton Sparks (15), guard Jarron Coleman (15), guard Jaylin Sellers (13), and forward Basheer Jihad (11).

Meanwhile, Ohio came up short against the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday, falling 88-79.

Ohio's defeat took them down to 8-7 while Ball State's victory pulled them up to 11-4. Payton Sparks will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 15 points along with eight boards this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Ohio's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio have won nine out of their last 11 games against Ball State.