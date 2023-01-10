Who's Playing
Ball State @ Ohio
Current Records: Ball State 11-4; Ohio 8-7
What to Know
The Ball State Cardinals are 2-9 against the Ohio Bobcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Cardinals and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. Ball State will be strutting in after a victory while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Akron Zips typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Ball State proved too difficult a challenge. Ball State was able to grind out a solid win over Akron, winning 70-63. Ball State got double-digit scores from four players: center Payton Sparks (15), guard Jarron Coleman (15), guard Jaylin Sellers (13), and forward Basheer Jihad (11).
Meanwhile, Ohio came up short against the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday, falling 88-79.
Ohio's defeat took them down to 8-7 while Ball State's victory pulled them up to 11-4. Payton Sparks will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 15 points along with eight boards this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Ohio's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio have won nine out of their last 11 games against Ball State.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Ohio 77 vs. Ball State 67
- Feb 01, 2022 - Ohio 87 vs. Ball State 63
- Jan 23, 2021 - Ohio 85 vs. Ball State 77
- Jan 02, 2021 - Ohio 78 vs. Ball State 68
- Feb 01, 2020 - Ball State 65 vs. Ohio 54
- Jan 26, 2019 - Ohio 78 vs. Ball State 74
- Jan 12, 2019 - Ohio 70 vs. Ball State 52
- Jan 09, 2018 - Ball State 75 vs. Ohio 68
- Feb 10, 2017 - Ohio 79 vs. Ball State 77
- Feb 09, 2016 - Ohio 72 vs. Ball State 69
- Jan 09, 2016 - Ohio 79 vs. Ball State 73