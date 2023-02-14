Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Ohio

Current Records: Buffalo 12-13; Ohio 14-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Buffalo Bulls will be on the road. Buffalo and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. Ohio will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Buffalo came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Friday, falling 72-65. Despite the loss, Buffalo got a solid performance out of forward Jonnivius Smith, who had 14 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ohio bagged a 90-81 victory over the Akron Zips this past Friday. Guard Jaylin Hunter was the offensive standout of the contest for the Bobcats, picking up 25 points.

The Bulls are now 12-13 while Ohio sits at 14-11. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo is 350th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.6 on average. Ohios have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 52nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo have won nine out of their last 16 games against Ohio.