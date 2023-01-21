Who's Playing
Central Michigan @ Ohio
Current Records: Central Michigan 7-11; Ohio 9-9
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Central Michigan Chippewas will be on the road. CMU and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Convocation Center. The Chippewas haven't won a game against Ohio since Feb. 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
CMU received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 69-51 to the Akron Zips.
Meanwhile, Ohio lost to the Toledo Rockets on the road by a decisive 90-75 margin.
CMU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with CMU, who are 8-8 against the spread.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.80
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 11-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Ohio and Central Michigan both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Feb 22, 2022 - Ohio 76 vs. Central Michigan 50
- Feb 10, 2022 - Ohio 81 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Feb 02, 2021 - Ohio 83 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Mar 09, 2020 - Ohio 85 vs. Central Michigan 65
- Feb 18, 2020 - Ohio 77 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Feb 16, 2019 - Central Michigan 87 vs. Ohio 80
- Feb 03, 2018 - Central Michigan 101 vs. Ohio 98
- Jan 02, 2018 - Central Michigan 75 vs. Ohio 50
- Feb 07, 2017 - Central Michigan 97 vs. Ohio 87
- Jan 23, 2016 - Central Michigan 72 vs. Ohio 49