Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Ohio

Current Records: Central Michigan 7-11; Ohio 9-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Central Michigan Chippewas will be on the road. CMU and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Convocation Center. The Chippewas haven't won a game against Ohio since Feb. 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

CMU received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 69-51 to the Akron Zips.

Meanwhile, Ohio lost to the Toledo Rockets on the road by a decisive 90-75 margin.

CMU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with CMU, who are 8-8 against the spread.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.80

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 11-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio and Central Michigan both have five wins in their last ten games.