Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Ohio

Current Records: Cleveland State 0-2; Ohio 0-1

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings are 0-4 against the Ohio Bobcats since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Cleveland State's road trip will continue as they head to Convocation Center at 1 p.m. ET to face off against Ohio.

The matchup between the Vikings and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland State falling 69-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Ohio was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 70-69 to the Belmont Bruins.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland State in the last eight years.