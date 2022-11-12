Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Ohio
Current Records: Cleveland State 0-2; Ohio 0-1
What to Know
The Cleveland State Vikings are 0-4 against the Ohio Bobcats since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Cleveland State's road trip will continue as they head to Convocation Center at 1 p.m. ET to face off against Ohio.
The matchup between the Vikings and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland State falling 69-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Ohio was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 70-69 to the Belmont Bruins.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
Series History
Ohio have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland State in the last eight years.
- Nov 13, 2021 - Ohio 67 vs. Cleveland State 56
- Dec 06, 2020 - Ohio 101 vs. Cleveland State 46
- Dec 17, 2016 - Ohio 71 vs. Cleveland State 53
- Dec 12, 2015 - Ohio 76 vs. Cleveland State 67