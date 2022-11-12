Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Ohio
Current Records: Cleveland State 0-2; Ohio 0-1
What to Know
The Cleveland State Vikings are 0-4 against the Ohio Bobcats since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cleveland State is staying on the road to face off against Ohio at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Convocation Center. The odds don't look promising for the Vikings, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Cleveland State received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 69-58 to the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Meanwhile, Ohio was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 70-69 to the Belmont Bruins.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Ohio have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland State in the last eight years.
- Nov 13, 2021 - Ohio 67 vs. Cleveland State 56
- Dec 06, 2020 - Ohio 101 vs. Cleveland State 46
- Dec 17, 2016 - Ohio 71 vs. Cleveland State 53
- Dec 12, 2015 - Ohio 76 vs. Cleveland State 67