Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Ohio

Current Records: Cleveland State 0-2; Ohio 0-1

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings are 0-4 against the Ohio Bobcats since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cleveland State is staying on the road to face off against Ohio at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Convocation Center. The odds don't look promising for the Vikings, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Cleveland State received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 69-58 to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Meanwhile, Ohio was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 70-69 to the Belmont Bruins.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland State in the last eight years.