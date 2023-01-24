Who's Playing
Western Michigan @ Ohio
Current Records: Western Michigan 6-13; Ohio 10-9
What to Know
The Western Michigan Broncos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ohio Bobcats and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 4 of 2020. WMU and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. The Bobcats will be strutting in after a victory while WMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
WMU came up short against the Akron Zips this past Saturday, falling 63-55.
Meanwhile, Ohio entered their contest this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the Central Michigan Chippewas as they made off with a 96-68 win.
The Broncos are now 6-13 while Ohio sits at 10-9. The Bobcats are 4-5 after wins this year, and WMU is 5-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio have won seven out of their last ten games against Western Michigan.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Ohio 77 vs. Western Michigan 64
- Jan 01, 2022 - Ohio 59 vs. Western Michigan 47
- Jan 26, 2021 - Ohio 81 vs. Western Michigan 58
- Feb 11, 2020 - Ohio 73 vs. Western Michigan 61
- Jan 04, 2020 - Western Michigan 77 vs. Ohio 65
- Jan 22, 2019 - Ohio 81 vs. Western Michigan 76
- Feb 10, 2018 - Western Michigan 69 vs. Ohio 60
- Jan 31, 2017 - Western Michigan 90 vs. Ohio 85
- Jan 03, 2017 - Ohio 89 vs. Western Michigan 58
- Jan 19, 2016 - Ohio 82 vs. Western Michigan 64