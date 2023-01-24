Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Ohio

Current Records: Western Michigan 6-13; Ohio 10-9

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ohio Bobcats and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 4 of 2020. WMU and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. The Bobcats will be strutting in after a victory while WMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

WMU came up short against the Akron Zips this past Saturday, falling 63-55.

Meanwhile, Ohio entered their contest this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the Central Michigan Chippewas as they made off with a 96-68 win.

The Broncos are now 6-13 while Ohio sits at 10-9. The Bobcats are 4-5 after wins this year, and WMU is 5-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio have won seven out of their last ten games against Western Michigan.