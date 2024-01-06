Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Baylor 11-2, Okla. State 8-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Baylor has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Baylor Bears and the Okla. State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Baylor and Cornell didn't disappoint and broke past the 169.5 point over/under on Tuesday. The Bears put the hurt on the Big Red with a sharp 98-79 victory. Baylor was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Baylor got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ja'Kobe Walter out in front who scored 23 points along with nine rebounds. RayJ Dennis was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, Okla. State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Cougars as the Cowboys made off with a 72-53 win. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.1% better than the opposition, as Okla. State's was.

Okla. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Eric Dailey Jr., who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Javon Small, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds.

The Bears' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 94.3 points per game. As for the Cowboys, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Baylor and Okla. State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.2 points per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Baylor beat Okla. State 74-68 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Baylor have another victory up their sleeve, or will Okla. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Baylor has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Okla. State.