Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Okla. State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead BYU 49-34.

If Okla. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-14 in no time. On the other hand, BYU will have to make due with an 18-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: BYU 18-6, Okla. State 10-14

How To Watch

What to Know

BYU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Okla. State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Okla. State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on BYU, who comes in off a win.

The matchup between BYU and the Knights on Tuesday hardly resembled the 63-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Cougars had just enough and edged the Knights out 90-88. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

BYU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Noah Waterman, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Waterman is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaxson Robinson, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Okla. State found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 66-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Sooners. Okla. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Okla. State had strong showings from Quion Williams, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds, and Javon Small, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds. Williams didn't help Okla. State's cause all that much against the Cougars last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Cougars' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-6. As for the Cowboys, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-14 record this season.

Looking forward, BYU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 14-10 ATS overall, they're only 1-5 when playing on the road.

Odds

BYU is a solid 6-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

