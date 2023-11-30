Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Creighton 5-1, Okla. State 3-3

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN2

The Creighton Bluejays will head out on the road to face off against the Okla. State Cowboys at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Okla. State does have the home-court advantage, but Creighton is expected to win by eight points.

Creighton unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Thursday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 69-48 to the Rams. The low total for Creighton ended their streak of high-flying scores.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 17 more assists than your opponent, a fact Okla. State proved on Friday. They blew past the Huskies, posting a 92-65 win at home. With that victory, Okla. State brought their scoring average up to 76.7 points per game.

Okla. State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Mike Marsh out in front who scored 14 points along with 5 rebounds. Less helpful for Okla. State was Javon Small's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Creighton is a big 8-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

