Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Houston Chr. 0-3, Okla. State 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Houston Chr. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Okla. State Cowboys at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Houston Chr. and UTSA didn't disappoint and broke past the 163 point over/under on Monday. The Huskies fell just short of the Roadrunners by a score of 89-87. Houston Chr. has struggled against UTSA recently, as their match on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Houston Chr. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Marcus Greene, who scored 23 points along with 5 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Jay Alvarez was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact Okla. State proved on Monday. They put a hurting on the Privateers at home to the tune of 96-68.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Okla. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Javon Small, who scored 16 points along with 6 assists. Another player making a difference was Mike Marsh, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The losses dropped the Huskies to 0-3 and the Roadrunners to 2-3.

While only Okla. State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Okla. State, as the team is favored by a full 27 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Okla. State is a big 27-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Okla. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.