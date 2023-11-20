Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: New Orleans 2-1, Okla. State 1-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

After two games on the road, Okla. State is heading back home. They will take on the New Orleans Privateers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Okla. State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Notre Dame on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 66-64 to the Fighting Irish, which was the same score (and result) they got the week prior. Okla. State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Javon Small put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds. Less helpful for Okla. State was Jarius Hicklen's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Privateers had to settle for a 73-70 defeat against the Ramblers on Saturday.

Despite the loss, New Orleans got a solid performance out of Jordan Johnson, who scored 31 points along with 3 steals.

The losses dropped the Cowboys to 1-3 and the Privateers to 2-1.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Okla. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Okla. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Orleans struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Okla. State is a big 12.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Okla. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.