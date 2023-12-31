Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: SC State 4-11, Okla. State 6-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Okla. State Cowboys at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. SC State is hoping to put an end to a 22-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for SC State and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by the Cornhuskers on the road and fell 91-62. SC State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-11.

Despite the defeat, SC State had strong showings from Jordan Simpson, who scored 17 points, and Raquan Brown, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Simpson has scored all season. Less helpful for SC State was Wilson Dubinsky's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Okla. State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18 points), and they went ahead and made it three last Wednesday. They came out on top against the Terriers by a score of 76-70. Winning is a bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, as Okla. State did.

Among those leading the charge was Bryce Thompson, who scored 19 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Eric Dailey Jr., who scored 12 points.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 4-11. As for the Cowboys, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.