St. Bona. Bonnies @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: St. Bona. 1-1, Okla. State 1-1

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN University

What to Know

St. Bona. has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Okla. State Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. St. Bona. might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored St. Bona. last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Golden Griffins by a score of 70-67. St. Bona. found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Mika Adams-Woods, who earned 13 points. Charles Pride was another key contributor, earning 16 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys didn't have too much trouble with the Bearkats at home on Sunday as they won 85-70.

Bryce Thompson and Javon Small were among the main playmakers for Okla. State as the former earned 17 points and the latter earned 16 points.

The Bonnies' loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Cowboys, the win got them back to even at 1-1.