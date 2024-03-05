Who's Playing
Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Okla. State Cowboys
Current Records: Texas Tech 20-9, Okla. State 12-17
What to Know
Okla. State will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Okla. State is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Okla. State found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 81-65 bruising from the Longhorns. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Okla. State in their matchups with Texas: they've now lost five in a row.
Okla. State's loss came about despite a quality game from John-Michael Wright, who scored 18 points along with two steals.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders were able to grind out a solid victory over the Mountaineers on Saturday, taking the game 81-70. Texas Tech was down 20-4 with 12:02 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy 11-point win.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Darrion Williams, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Chance McMillian, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.
The Cowboys' defeat dropped their record down to 12-17. As for the Red Raiders, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-9.
Things could have been worse for Okla. State, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 90-73 loss to Texas Tech in their previous meeting back in January. Will Okla. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Texas Tech is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 146.5 points.
Series History
Okla. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas Tech.
