West Virginia Mountaineers @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: West Virginia 7-12, Okla. State 8-11

What to Know

West Virginia and Okla. State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, the Mountaineers couldn't handle the Knights and fell 72-59.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Josiah Harris, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Okla. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 74-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Horned Frogs. Okla. State was up 17 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite the loss, Okla. State got a solid performance out of Javon Small, who scored 15 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

The Mountaineers' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-12. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.0 points per game. As for the Cowboys, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-11.

West Virginia is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

West Virginia strolled past Okla. State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 85-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for West Virginia since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Okla. State is a 4.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Okla. State and West Virginia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.