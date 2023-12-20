Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Wofford 6-5, Okla. State 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers will head out on the road to face off against the Okla. State Cowboys at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Wofford has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Wofford scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They blew past the Knights, posting a 105-54 victory at home. That 105-54 margin sets a new team best for Wofford this season.

Okla. State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 21 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Golden Eagles with a sharp 81-60 victory on Sunday. With Okla. State ahead 48-27 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Okla. State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Brandon Garrison, who scored eight points along with nine rebounds and six assists. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Eric Dailey Jr., who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Terriers' win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.0 points per game. As for the Cowboys, the victory got them back to even at 5-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wofford is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Okla. State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

