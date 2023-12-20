Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Wofford 6-5, Okla. State 5-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers will head out on the road to face off against the Okla. State Cowboys at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Wofford has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Wofford scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They blew past the Knights, posting a 105-54 win at home. That looming 105-54 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Wofford yet this season.

Okla. State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 21 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Golden Eagles on Sunday as the Cowboys made off with a 81-60 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-27.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Okla. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brandon Garrison, who scored eight points along with nine rebounds and six assists. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Eric Dailey Jr., who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Terriers' victory was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.0 points per game. As for the Cowboys, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.