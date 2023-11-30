Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 4-4, Oklahoma 6-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: McCasland Field House -- Norman, Oklahoma

McCasland Field House -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $4.49

What to Know

Oklahoma will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET at McCasland Field House. Oklahoma will be coming into the match with an undefeated record on the line.

Last Friday, the Sooners skirted by the Trojans 72-70 on a last-minute layup from Otega Oweh with but a second left in the second quarter.

Oklahoma got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Javian McCollum out in front who scored 18 points. John Hugley IV was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They blew past the Buffaloes 85-60. The result was nothing new for Arkansas Pine Bluff, who have now won three matches by 25 points or more so far this season.

Their wins bumped the Sooners to 6-0 and the Trojans to 4-2.

As mentioned, Oklahoma is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 29 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when expected to win.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Oklahoma and Arkansas Pine Bluff are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oklahoma hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.2 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas Pine Bluff struggles in that department as they've been even better at 87.4 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Bettors have moved against the Sooners slightly, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 30.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.