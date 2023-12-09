Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Arkansas 6-3, Oklahoma 8-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 4:00 p.m. ET at Bank of Oklahoma Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Furman scored an imposing 83 points on Monday, Arkansas still came out on top. The Razorbacks took their contest against the Paladins 97-83. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 22.3% better than the opposition, as Arkansas' was.

Chandler Lawson and Khalif Battle were among the main playmakers for Arkansas as the former scored 19 points along with 3 blocks and the latter scored 25 points. Another player making a difference was Trevon Brazile, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. Everything went their way against the Friars as the Sooners made off with a 72-51 victory. The result was nothing new for Oklahoma, who have now won six contests by 21 points or more so far this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oklahoma to victory, but perhaps none more so than Milos Uzan, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds. Javian McCollum was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Razorbacks' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Sooners, their win bumped their record up to 8-0.

Arkansas is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Oklahoma is a 4.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Arkansas has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Oklahoma.